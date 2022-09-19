Softball

Anacortes Head Coach Tom Swapp talks to his team before they come up to bat.

 Scott Terrell

Tom Swapp, who spent more than four decades coaching Anacortes softball, died Saturday, Sept. 17. He was 74.

Swapp, who also graduated and played ball for Anacortes High School, was the first Anacortes slowpitch softball coach back in 1979. Throughout the next 43 years, he transitioned with the team as it moved to fastpitch softball.

