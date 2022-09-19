Tom Swapp, who spent more than four decades coaching Anacortes softball, died Saturday, Sept. 17. He was 74.
Swapp, who also graduated and played ball for Anacortes High School, was the first Anacortes slowpitch softball coach back in 1979. Throughout the next 43 years, he transitioned with the team as it moved to fastpitch softball.
He remains the only person who has been the head coach for an AHS softball team. During his tenure, the team went to the state tournament several times. In 2019, his team finished its regular season without a single loss.
He also served as a teacher at Anacortes Middle School from 1975 to 2010.
“I am very attached to the color purple, and that happened at an early age,” Swapp said in 2019.
His son, Pat Swapp, also played baseball at AHS and went on to play college ball before coming back to teach at AMS. Pat Swapp also has led the AHS baseball team.
He said his dad is thought of mainly as a coach, but Tom Swapp was also a great teacher.
".. He was very old school and was able to reach a lot of kids," Pat Swapp said in an email. "He was a really good teacher. His classroom management was unreal. And, he would expose seventh grade students to great literature. It was pretty amazing looking back."
His father's knowledge of history and literature made a significant impact on him as a child, his son said.
"And ultimately, I think what made him such a great coach was that he had such balance and such intellect. I miss him already," Pat Swapp said.
He noted that his father loved being a grandparent and watching his grandsons play ball. He would have coached his granddaughter this year.
AHS Athletic Director Erik Titus said Tom Swapp really understood kids.
"He built really good relationships with kids first and then taught them about softball," Titus said.
Those lessons about the sport often came with lessons about life, he said.
