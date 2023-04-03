Justin Portz will take over as the athletics and activities director for the Anacortes School District this fall.

For the past few years, Portz was head coach for the Anacortes High School football team. He has also worked as an assistant baseball coach for the school, as well as the director of operations at Thrive Community Fitness. He served for more than 27 years in the U.S. Navy.


