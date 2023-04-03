Justin Portz will take over as the athletics and activities director for the Anacortes School District this fall.
For the past few years, Portz was head coach for the Anacortes High School football team. He has also worked as an assistant baseball coach for the school, as well as the director of operations at Thrive Community Fitness. He served for more than 27 years in the U.S. Navy.
He has a University of Phoenix Bachelor of Science degree in management and is working toward a master's degree in teaching and coaching and athletic administration.
The district completed an extensive interview process before selecting Portz, who replaces Erik Titus, according to a news release. Titus announced in January that the current school year would be his last with the district.
Portz will oversee all athletic and co-curricular programs at AHS, but will not serve as an assistant principal, which used to be a part of this position. The district made updates to the job description prior to replacement.
“We chose Justin for his deep commitment to building a positive culture for all students,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement. “He understands how important athletics and activities are to a student’s well-being. His passion for sports, arts, and developing character in our students is evident in every interaction with him.”
According to the district's statement, Portz showed leadership skills and an ability to think strategically during his interview process.
“I am so honored to be able to take on this role and have an even bigger impact in more students’ lives,” Portz said in the statement. “I love coaching, but I also love teaching students valuable life lessons through sport, performance, or art. I look forward to working with our talented team of coaches and advisors to continue to make a positive impact in the lives of all of our students.”
