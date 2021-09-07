Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Anacortes High School athletics kicked off last month, with the fall sports teams coming together to play again.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released updated guidance from the state Department of Health earlier this month that included the requirements of masks in weight rooms and screening for unvaccinated athletes participating in some high-contact sports.
“We’re going to keep kids safe, coaches safe, officials safe and event workers safe,” Anacortes School District Athletic Director Erik Titus said.
With that in mind, he said everyone will need to be patient about possible restrictions and schedule changes.
“People having grace and understanding is important,” he said. “We’re still in a pandemic.”
For AHS fall sports teams, the football team played Shorewood High School Friday, Sept. 3, but results were not available at press time. Up next, the team plays at Sehome at 5 p.m. Friday and hosts Blaine at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Girls soccer played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. The team plays at Bellingham at 7 p.m. Thursday, hosts Meridian at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, and then plays at Mount Baker at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
Boys tennis plays its first match at 3:30 p.m. today. The boys will then host Sedro-Woolley at 4 p.m. Friday and Bellingham at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, before traveling to play Sehome at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. They then play at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Oak Harbor.
The girls swimming team competes at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Vernon, hosts Burlington-Edison at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, and travels to Lynden to compete at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
The cross country team will compete at the Sehome Invite at 10 a.m. Saturday and then at a meet in Oak Harbor at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
