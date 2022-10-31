Each year, the Anacortes High School soccer team comes up with a word that will help guide them through the season.
This year, the word is "Family."
The team's nine seniors said the word fits because they have been playing together for years. Of the nine players, seven have been playing together since fourth grade. The other two had joined by seventh grade.
"We have a very good team chemistry, and that shows with how we play," goalkeeper Claire Schnabel said.
The Anacortes High School girls soccer team is currently playing in the 2A District Tournament. It found a win against Lakewood early to stay alive.
The girls entered the district tournament last week and beat Lakewood 6-0 in their play-in game Thursday, Oct. 27.
Jordan Zaharris and Camryn Kerr each scored a pair of goals for the Seahawks, while Reese Morgenthaler and Emma Foley had a goal apiece, coach Gretchen Hanson said.
"Outstanding play goes to Ashlee Long for runs up the line at right back, Madison Wakefield for beautiful distribution in the midfield and Faye Lopez for assists on the forward line," Hanson said.
Anacortes goalkeepers Schnabel and Mia Kennedy combined for the shutout in goal.
The girls then moved on to play Sehome on Saturday, Oct. 29, and fell 0-3.
In the first half of the game with Sehome, the team "played some of the best soccer we have played all season," Hanson said in her email. "Defensive shifting was strong through the back against some high-quality Sehome forwards. The team only allowed a few quality shots on goal. Offensive movement utilized the gaps on the wings and we had several quality shot opportunities that just missed."
Going into the second half, the score was tied at 0-0.
Then, things didn't go as well for the Seahawks offensively, but their defensive put in work, Hanson said.
"Two of Sehome's shots found the net off of the post. Sehome had to work for every goal and for that I am proud," she said in her email.
In the game, there was outstanding play from goalkeeper Schnabel and defensive center backs Berard and Bella Hall, Hanson said.
The team was set to play Cedarcrest Tuesday. Find updates at goanacortes.com.
Last season, the girls took on Cedarcrest in the district tournament. A tie score meant advancing to overtime, where a goal from Cedarcrest knocked out the Seahawks.
Before the tournament, to finish off this year's regular season, the Anacortes squad beat Squalicum 4-0 Tuesday, Oct. 25. Anacortes had goals from Kerr, Erin Kennedy, Foley and Morgenthaler.
"Outstanding play by my back line of Gessica Oliver, Morgan Berard, Bella Hall and Charlotte Santos," Hanson said. "Reese and Emma are deserving of praise on my forward line."
Right outside back Oliver said the team has struggled with ties this year, mainly coming from a mental block that stopped them from pushing forward. When it came to the last game of the regular season, though, they could feel that push to head into districts.
"We all really wanted it and were on the same page together," she said.
The girls finished the regular season 5-2-3 in conference and 8-4-4 overall.
"With a very similar record to last year but a mix of experienced and inexperienced players, I am overall pleased," Hanson said in an email. "Our young players have worked to learn to play with the "big girls" and our seniors were crucial in training these players mentally and physically. Our wins always come from playing to our standards and meeting our goals each game, not the scoreboard."
The team earned four ties during the season, all of which were against tough teams, including two ties with rivals Burlington-Edison.
"We fought for each one," Hanson said.
The players said some of the ties and losses shouldn't have happened, but they let the game get the better of them.
"Some games, we struggle to keep our head in it," forward Brooklyn Brichta said. "Then, we go out and play games like (against Squalicum) and it brings us back where we should be."
The team has really advanced from the beginning of the season and the end of the season, Schnabel said.
"We lose together, we win together and that just makes the wins feel so good," Brichta said.
This year, the team focused on offense.
"Last year we produced 25 goals and this year in fewer games produced 35 goals," Hanson said in her email."Our goal percentage was also higher showing more effective offensive play."
This year, the Anacortes team also had the players to run a 4-3-3 formation for the first time.
"We have worked at knowing where that leaves us vulnerable on defense and how to attack that formation offensively," Hanson said.
The team also focused on 50-50 balls (which is a loose ball or a badly passed one, where both teams have an equal chance to take possession of it), Foley said. They also worked on knowing when to pass and what strategy to use out on the field, she said.
This year, the team had a mix of experienced players and newer, inexperienced ones, Hanson said.
"Our challenge this year was to meld the two together and see how quickly the inexperienced players could rise to the level of play our league demands," she wrote in her email. "No matter how skilled a player, if they have not played at the varsity level in our league it is a transition mentally and physically. My seniors have worked hard to grow their team. As with any growth that occurs often it occurs from failure. Working through failures and viewing them as opportunities to learn is key."
Next year, the team will see holes left by nine graduating seniors (Foley, Erin Kennedy, Berard, Brichta, Oliver, Schnabel, Long, Kerr and Wakefield), Hanson said.
Schnabel is signing soon to play soccer at California State University, Chico, next year.
Some strong underclassmen should be stepping up to fill those gaps, Hanson said.
Four freshmen started this year on the varsity team. The junior varsity team also finished the year with a 10-0-3 record.
Those strong younger players should be ready to play next year, Hanson said.
"I look forward to the challenge of growing the team into a cohesive unit that can compete with the strength of play in our Northwest Conference," she said in her email.
