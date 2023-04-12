Multiple Anacortes High School wrestlers made the Northwest Conference all-conference first team: Avery Sikes, Alita Ciron-Penton and Rylin Lang.
Maki Oakley made the second team.
Several AHS swimmers also made the teams in their sport.
On the all-conference first team are Zephy Blee, a diver; John Hernandez, ZachHarris, Joseph Arrington and Will McClintock for their 200-yard medley relay and their 200-yard freestyle relay; Harris for the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke; and McClintock for the 50-yard freestyle race.
Johnathan Evans (50-yard freestyle) and Arrington (100-yard freestyle) made the second team. Hernandez (100-yard freestyle) and McClintock (100-yard backstroke) earned honors on the third team.
Anacortes grad earns national honors
Montana State University-Northern senior Jesse Keltner, a 6-foot-6 forward from Anacortes, received NAIA men's basketball honorable mention honors this season.
Keltner averaged 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and shot 65% from the field. He ranked 15th nationally in field-goal percentage and seventh in blocked shots (2.4).
Keltner also earned first-team all-Frontier Conference honors and was the conference Defensive Player of the Year.
He helped the Lights to a 7-8 conference record and 19-11 overall mark.
