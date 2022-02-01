...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Anacortes High School swim team is in a position it’s been in many times before.
As it heads into the postseason lineup of championships, districts and state, the team is undefeated, and several swimmers have already hit state-qualifying times.
The Anacortes swim teams consistently do well during the year. Since 2013, the team has placed in the three spots at state every year, including three first-place victories in that time.
The team is a little smaller this year, but things are still looking very bright for the Seahawk squad, coach Leslie Mix said. The biggest challenge so far has been keeping the swimmers motivated to push themselves even with lighter opposition, she said.
“It can be tough for our top-end swimmers to find that motivation,” she said.
She’s looking forward to a championship season when the best of the best come together and show off their speed and skills in the pool.
A dive meet Saturday allowed team divers to showcase those skills.
Anacortes junior Zephy Blee placed first in the 14-diver meet, finishing with a final score of of 342.8 points.
Also finishing in the top 10 (third) was Anacortes’ Fletcher Olson.
The Northwest Conference B Championships are 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Fidalgo Pool. Districts are the following weekend, starting at 2:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, also at Fidalgo Pool.
The state tournament is Feb. 17-19 in Federal Way.
“That is always a lot of fun,” Mix said of the state competition.
Sophomore Zach Harris swims the breaststroke and butterfly and has already qualified for state in the breaststroke. He’s been swimming since the first grade and said while he really likes the sport, being a part of a team brings it to another level.
The group does “push you further than you can go as an individual,” said junior Joseph Harrington, who swims freestyle.
There have been a couple of injuries team members had to overcome this year, but for the most part, things have gone well, Harris said.
Mix said it’s great to have the season mostly back to normal. The boys wear masks when out of the water, but are having meets with other teams, and things are looking pretty much like any other year, she said.
“The boys are working hard,” she said.
This year, the majority of the team is juniors, so after next year, the team will be very small without new members, Mix said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.