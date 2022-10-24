svh-202210xx-sports-District-Tennis-2.jpg
Anacortes' Colton Hong competes in a singles match Monday at the Northwest 2A District Tennis Tournament in Bellingham.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

After a perfect regular season, the Anacortes High School tennis team finished second as a team at districts, had a doubles duo set as an alternate for the state tournament this spring and won a title of honor for the coach.

Matthew Rutz and Sawyer Nichols took third in the doubles division, meaning they will compete next May if another team from this district can't make it.

