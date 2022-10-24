After a perfect regular season, the Anacortes High School tennis team finished second as a team at districts, had a doubles duo set as an alternate for the state tournament this spring and won a title of honor for the coach.
Matthew Rutz and Sawyer Nichols took third in the doubles division, meaning they will compete next May if another team from this district can't make it.
Coach Brad Moore earned the title of tennis Coach of the Year for the conference.
"(Moore) was a great coach and always set standards high. He would set these standards because he had faith in us as a team and individuals," Rutz said about his coach. "This season after each match he was pumped for the win but never let it get ahead of him or the team."
Rutz said Moore always made sure the team stayed humble and never took opponents for granted.
He said under Moore's tutelage, he improved both as a tennis player and as a person.
"He was there for me during adversity in my matches and always showed belief that I could play to the best of my abilities," Rutz said.
Moore said the district tournament was definitely a success.
"We had some amazing matches by all of our guys," Moore said in an email.
It came down to Anacortes team versus Anacortes team during the tournament last week.
Rutz and Nichols, who had just beat a Bellingham duo 6-3, 6-0, took on Fletcher Olson and Sam Davis, who had just earned a 6-1, 0-6, 6-1 victory over a pair from Squalicum, for a spot in the second-place round.
"It’s such a difficult thing to do all the way around," Moore wrote in his email. "The players struggle with it, the parents struggle with it and of course, as a coach, it’s grueling."
Rutz and Nichols moved on after a 6-1, 6-1 victory, then lost 6-1, 6-1 to a Sehome duo Tuesday, Oct. 18, to finish third at the tournament.
Olson and Davis placed fourth in the tournament.
In singles on Oct. 17, Anacortes competitor Colton Hong beat Burlington-Edison's Spencer Betz 6-1, 6-1, then defaulted due to injury to Bellingham's Jacob Kuhn to place fourth in the tournament.
"(Hong) really clicked the last two weeks and ended up one match short of the state match," Moore said in his email.
He had to default during his match when he was just two points from winning, Moore said.
"He was playing fantastic tennis," he said.
Andrew VanEgdom also played well, Moore said.
"(VanEgdom) shook up the singles bracket with two victories that were a surprise to his opponents, but we knew what he could do," Moore wrote. "We have seen him compete at such a high level for two years. He is the epitome of grit."
Overall, Moore said he's happy with the year, which saw the team go 15-0 and earn the top spot in the conference.
"We had a great year as a team and had some really special individual performances," he said. "We set some pretty high goals, and we reached most of them. I am so proud of the guys for not just how they compete, but for who they are as humans. You won’t find a better group of young men."
To earn the top spot, the team faced Sehome at home and ended up sweeping singles matches. The Sehome squad is top-tier, so coming away with the victory was "about as fun as it gets," Moore said.
This year, 13 seniors will graduate from the Anacortes team. They represent a very strong group, Moore said.
Competitors coming back next year include Nichols, Hong, VanEgdom and Alex Tull.
"We will have a lot of youth in doubles, but that makes it fun," Moore said. "We plan on doing what we always do and compete our tails off for every point. ... Anacortes tennis is here to stay."
