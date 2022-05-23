Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn both joined the Anacortes High School tennis game just to have some fun.
The team didn’t have a season in 2020, and its 2021 season was significantly shortened after a COVID-19 exposure sent all the girls into quarantine.
Kennedy, Flynn and coach Elaina Myers said they were just excited to have a full season this year, with a tournament at the end.
The doubles team didn’t expect to finish the regular season undefeated.
“We just wanted to have fun and whatever happened, happened,” Kennedy said.
At the district tournament, the pair won one match, lost another, won again and then fell again in the consolation bracket,
losing 6-4, 6-3 to the duo from Squalicum for the alternate spot to state.
The girls placed fourth at the district competition and ended their year with a 16-2 record.
“I’m pretty proud of me and Erin for putting in the work and getting good results from it,” Flynn said.
Both girls also recently found themselves on the All-Northwest Conference First Team.
Kennedy is a junior and Flynn is a sophomore, so they should be back next year ready to play, Myers said.
Kennedy said she was drawn to doubles play after years competing solo in gymnastics.
This year, she started playing with Flynn, who was also looking for a doubles partner.
The two hit it off and play well together.
“They hit hard, run down a lot of balls, and they are coachable and learn fast,” Myers said. “They also don’t like to lose.”
The pair played together all season.
“Building chemistry really helped,” Kennedy said.
Flynn said her biggest challenge was improving her backhand and making it more consistent. Her biggest highlight was once she finished the regular season, and she and Kennedy were still undefeated.
Next year is looking bright in general, as the Seahawks only lose one senior player, Elle Carlson.
The young team — all freshmen and sophomores except for Kennedy and Carlson — made a lot of progress this year, Myers said.
Many of them competed at districts, though no one else made it as far as Kennedy and Flynn.
“Next year, when they get to the district level, it will be totally different,” Myers said. The girls have actually seen tournament play now, and they are ready.
This year, nerves got the best of them, as did exhaustion. The team had never competed in more than one match in a day. Districts changed that, Myers said.
Myers talked about the Fab 5, a group of sophomore standouts. They are Emily Cross, Kaya Fountain, Aleena Aipperspach, Ava Hightower and Flynn.
Now with some tournament experience, the team should be ready to take on next year, Myers said.
But it will be without Myers, who is moving away after being a coach for the team off and on for 12 years.
Flynn said Myers helped promote a team that truly had fun at practices and out on the court.
“Our coach made it really enjoyable and fun and didn’t put serious pressure on us,” she said.
Many of the players are new to the sport when starting, Kennedy said. She credited Myers with teaching her techniques, building her confidence and helping her with her own mental game.
“I get in my head a lot,” Kennedy said.
She and Flynn both spoke highly of Myers and about how much she would be missed next year.
Myers said tennis is a lifelong sport that provides skills the players can use forever.
