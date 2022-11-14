After three rounds, the Anacortes High School volleyball team fell at the 2A District Tournament to end its season.
The girls ended their season 7-14 overall and 6-10 in conference.
Archbishop Murphy 3, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks fell 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 in the first round of the tournament Monday, Nov. 7.
Kendyl Flynn led the Seahawks with five kills, 10 assists and 13 digs while Regan Hunt finished with five kills, Tatum Swapp tallied five kills to go along with 11 digs and Pearl McFadyen had 13 assists.
"Archbishop served us tough," said Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp. "We played hard but made some errors at key moments in the game. Now, we have the same goal to get to state but a different path to get there."
Anacortes 3, Bellingham 1
The Seahawks advanced to play another day with a 25-18, 22-25, 25-10, 25-10 victory Wednesday, Nov. 9.
"Bellingham came out ready to play," Kelsey Swapp said. "The first two sets we went back and forth trading points. We finally got into a rhythm in the third and fourth sets and really played well as a team."
Seahawk standouts included Flynn (season-high 21 kills, 12 assists, six aces, 16 digs), McFadyen (26 assists, five aces), Tatum Swapp (eight kills, 11 digs) and Hunt (nine kills, zero hitting errors).
Squalicum 3, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks' season ended in a tournament loser-out game Saturday, Nov. 12.
Anacortes fell 25-15, 25-22, 26-24.
The Seahawks' Flynn had seven kills and 10 assists, Tori Anthony six kills, McFadyen 10 assists, and Hunt six kills.
