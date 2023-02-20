Anacortes High School took 11 wrestlers to the 2A State Championship this year, which is likely the biggest group in Anacortes history, coach Michael Lomsdalen said.
Of those, several moved on to the second day, and six earned placements at the tournament.
Rylin Lang (160) placed third, James Friedrichs (152) fourth, Talin Kerr (113) sixth, Kellen Soares (138) sixth, and Averie Sikes (220) sixth.
Anacortes went on to finish in 10th place as a team. Cracking that top 10 was a team goal this year, Lomsdalen said.
"It went great," he said of the tournament.
It was amazing to see so many wrestlers get so far and others make it just short of placing, he said.
"We loss a couple of heartbreakers, but I'm so excited about our future," he said.
Friedrichs had the "tournament of his life," Lomsdalen said. He's always been a good wrestler, but he worked a lot in the off-season, went to summer camps and has worked hard all season.
It came down to a match with Gus Menne of Burlington-Edison, who beat him in two other matches this season. While he didn't win, Friedrichs gave Menne a fight, Lomsdalen said.
Friedrichs said he was proud of how things went this year, since he only made it to the district tournament last year.
"It took a lot of hours and a lot of work," he said. "I'm super, super proud of being in the top four."
He said that in taking on Menne again, he took a more aggressive approach than before, which is why he didn't get pinned early.
"I felt good about it," he said. "I definitely don't have any regrets."
This state tournament was a great showing for the team and himself, Friedrichs said.
"I think we did very well, better than we have in a long time," he said.
Lomsdalen also highlighted the wrestling of Lang and Kerr.
Lang was shooting for a top spot and almost made it, the coach said. Kerr, a sophomore, fought with injuries all season and still found a way to place.
The outcome wasn't exactly what Kerr was looking for this year, but he said watching the state finals matches was a highlight of the tournament.
"It was another eye-opener as to how I could perform next year," he said.
Kerr said wrestling is an experience unlike any other.
"Your coaches can't go wrestle for you, and your teammates can't bail you out," Kerr said. "You put in the work, and you have to go out there by yourself. You did that yourself and nobody can take that away from you."
At the state tournament, Sikes also did great as someone who has never been to state, Lomsdalen said.
Sikes said placing during his first time to the tournament is definitely a highlight this year.
He said he thinks focusing and taking the sport more seriously this year helped push him to state.
"I really put a lot more work in at practice and tried a lot harder," he said. "It ended up paying off."
Being a part of the team is a highlight, he said. He enjoys competing alongside his friends.
Three of the state competitors, Friedrichs, Sikes and Garrett Bickley, are seniors this year. The rest will be back next year.
"We have a strong core coming back," Lomsdalen said. "They left the tournament really hungry for next year and ready to get to work in the off-season. There are so many positives going for our program."
The athletes' excitement is contagious, he said. They have him even more excited about the future.
"I'm ready to work with these kids and help them accomplish their goals," he said.
When Lomsdalen started, Anacortes didn't win a single match. This year, it was the conference champion.
"I am extremely proud of these kids and what they've done and accomplished to put Anacortes on the map," he said. "I can't wait to see what they do in the next season and in seasons to come."
