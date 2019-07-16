March Point Run
More than 350 participated in the annual March Point Run June 22, including those running 5K, 10K and half-marathon races.

The annual March Point Run brought in $25,000 for the Cutting Hunger on Weekends program.

More than 350 people participated in the June 22 event sponsored by Marathon oil refinery.

“We are ecstatic that we were able to meet our goal of raising $25,000 for CHOW,” Marathon event organizer Tara Havard said in a press release. “We extend our deepest gratitude to all the race participants, the local community, race sponsors, and the team of volunteers who made this achievement possible. I am deeply proud of the impact we are able to make in the local community to help end childhood hunger.”

CHOW is a coalition of United Way, the Helping Hands Food Bank and Skagit Publishing. It helps feed more than 500 children in need every weekend in Skagit County.

Lachlan Boyd, 17, won the 5K race with a time of 18 minutes, 47 seconds. Jawn Angus, 42, topped the 10K with a time of 38:31 and Mason Taylor, 17, finished first in the half-marathon race (1:24).

