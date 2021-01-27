The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has moved around schedules again for all sports that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fall sports will come first, followed by spring and then winter sports.
Early this month, the association scheduled fall sports, including cross country, football, girls soccer, girls swimming and volleyball, to start practice on Feb. 1, or when regional COVID-19 numbers allow.
That can only happen for regions that move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s newest plan, which divides the state up by regions. As of this week, no regions yet qualify.
Originally, the next season was supposed to be winter sports. Instead, it will feature spring sports (softball, baseball, golf, boys soccer, tennis and track and field) from March 15 to May 1.
Winter sports (basketball, boys swim and wrestling) are now scheduled to take place from April 26 to June 12 to close out the year. That is because those sports are indoors, which puts athletes at higher risk of coronavirus exposure.
At its meeting last week, the WIAA also granted local districts to make some decisions regarding schedules, since play is dependent on regions.
“Based on the risk levels assigned to traditional winter activities compared to traditional spring activities, the Executive Board made the decision that those spring activities will have the opportunity to play much earlier than winter activities,” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said in a press release. “The Board will continue to monitor the status of activities over the coming months.”
