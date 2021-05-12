The Anacortes High School baseball team came out strong and played a doubleheader in the sunshine Friday, May 7, to close out its season.
The boys finished their final week with two wins and two losses to settle at a record of 8-6.
In their final week of play, the team fell to the Squalicum Storm 4-1 on Tuesday, May 4. Then, it topped the Meridian Trojans 1-0 before splitting a doubleheader with Ferndale Friday, May 7. Against Ferndale, the team lost the first game 4-1 and then won the second 10-7.
In the first game, Anacortes’ Staely Moore pitched well after giving up a three-run, second-inning home run.
Joseph Cutter and Eric Dotzauer had the only two Anacortes hits.
In the second game, pitcher Kevin McClellan struck out nine to get the win, and Ben Fountain earned the save.
Fountain was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Logan Hilyer scored three runs, Hunter Berard had two RBI, and Jake Schuh had a single and two runs scored.
It was a good season, but a tough one, head coach Pat Swapp said.
Prior to this season starting, the players hadn’t taken part in an official game since spring 2019, almost two years earlier, Swapp said.
Add in a lack of a postseason to shoot for, and things felt a little weird this year, Swapp said.
Still, it was good to have a season, especially for the large group of seniors graduating this year.
Even with a large group of players leaving, there are several returning, Swapp said. There are also strong players at the junior varsity and C team levels that are waiting to move up.
Schuh, Nik Bates and Moore are all great starters and they are coming back next year, he said.
“Next year, I hope things will look a little more normal,” Swapp said.
