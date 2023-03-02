Basketball season ends for Anacortes High School By Skagit Publishing staff Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Class 2A State Tournament did not go the way the Seahawks intended as they were eliminated in the Yakima SunDome Wednesday, after losing to the Enumclaw Hornets 63-41.The No. 10-seeded Hornets (22-3) even hit a half-court shot at the end of the third quarter to push their lead to 51-25.The second-seeded Seahawks never led in the game. They trailed 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-13 at the half.Anacortes (21-4) was 6-for-16 shooting (37.5) in the first half and finished the game 16-for-40 (40%).From behind the arc, the Seahawks were 4-for-17 (23.5%).John Fritz-Von Hagel was the only Anacortes player to reach double figures in scoring with 11 points.The Seahawks' Davis Fogle, Skagit County's second leading scorer, tallied just six points, 20 below his season average. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Guemes Ferry out of service while dock repaired Guemes Ferry fare proposal includes major fare increase Anacortes High School boys basketball team stumbles in first round of state tournament Anacortes High School students take top prize at student film festival Tommy Thompson Trail trestle reopens COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
