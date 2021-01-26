Deception Pass Sail and Power Squadron, the local affiliate of America’s Boating Club, is holding a new member orientation from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 30.
The virtual meeting is also open to anyone interested in learning more about the boating squadron.
The meeting will cover membership benefits, education, training and recreational activities. For log-in instructions, contact Pat Waters at frenchsailor@comcast.net.
The Deception Pass squadron, which covers Whidbey and Fidalgo islands, is part of a national organization with over 30,000 members nationwide. It offers boating courses and seminars, on-the-water training events, vessel safety checks, safety training and cooperative charting.
Registration is open now for the “Learn to Confidently Pilot a Boat” America’s Boating Club Boat Handling Course hosted by the squadron.
The course, meant for boaters who have already completed a basic boating class, will focus on boating with confidence, anchoring, knots, docking and more.
The seven-week class is offered virtually from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Feb. 10.
The cost for $60 for squadron members and $110 for nonmembers. Contact Steve Pye at stphnpye@aol.com or 360-540-2244.
