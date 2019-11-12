Turkeys are in season in November, and this is especially true for the Anacortes High School Girls Bowling team, which would love to see some “turkeys” — aka three consecutive strikes — during play this season.
Returning for a third year under the coaching of Teresa Syms, the team has nine girls on the lanes.
Unlike other winter sports, bowling has an earlier start time and wraps up at the end of January.
Practice began last week and the first match was Tuesday, though results were not available at press time.
Syms said she is excited for the upcoming season.
The roster has five returning upperclassmen, three freshmen and a junior.
“It goes by so quickly,” she said. “I’m excited to work with incoming freshmen and hope to see them return.”
The team has to keep its eye on subdistrict competitors Burlington-Edison, Blaine and Meridian high schools as the season progresses.
The season will be a little different than last year’s with the bulk of the games being one-on-one match ups between two schools, as opposed to multiple teams playing at the same place on the same day.
“The thing they really like is we really get to know some of the other teams,” Syms said.
