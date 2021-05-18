With the pandemic and the closing of the bowling alley in Anacortes, it wasn’t clear there would be an Anacortes High School girls bowling team this year.
But as traditional winter sports started up last week, so did plans for the bowling team.
Coach Teresa Syms figured out how to host a team with Riverside Lanes in Mount Vernon serving as home base.
So far, only one girl has signed up to be a part of the team, which meets every afternoon for practice in the Anacortes Middle School commons.
She can still compete because bowling is scored individually, and wins and losses don’t mean as much this year because there is no postseason, Syms said.
Students can still join, Syms said. Competitions go until June 10, and practices are 3:15-4:45 p.m. Monday to Friday at AMS.
Practice includes releases, footwork and hand exercises.
Syms also sets up a carpet lane with pins and a weighted rubber bowling ball.
“I am able to do all my drills there,” she said in an email.
The team plays at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Lanes and at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, in Bellingham.
