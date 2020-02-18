After making it successfully past the first round of the Bi-District 2A Tournament last week, the boys and girls basketball teams both lost their next game, the boys by just one point.
The boys faced off with Cedarcrest on Tuesday night. Results were not available for either game at press time.
The girls beat Sehome Feb. 17 and play again at 7:30 p.m. today at Mount Vernon High School.
If the boys won their game, they will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon. If not, their season is over. Check goanacortes.com for updates.
As of Sunday, the girls’ record was 5-8 in league and 8-14 overall. The boys’ record was 7-6 in league and 12-10 overall.
If they make it, regionals start Feb. 28, and state competition starts March 4.
Girls
In the first round, the Anacortes girls team kept its season alive with a strong second-half performance.
Camryn Kerr scored a team-high 13 points, Katrina Hudson and Alizee Hargrove scored 10 points each, and the Seahawks outscored Bellingham 35-18 in the second half on the way to a 55-36 win.
“We did a better job of moving and finishing plays on offense,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said of the second half.
The Seahawks led 20-18 at halftime.
The win moved Anacortes into the double-elimination portion of the bi-district tournament.
At its next game Friday, Feb. 14, the Seahawks fell to the Lynden Lions 59-33 as the Seahawks ran smack into one of the state’s best teams.
“In the first half, we rushed things. We looked like a team that was a little nervous. Playing against a really good team you have to be fundamental and they took advantage,” Dunham said.
He said he was encouraged by the second half, in which the Seahawks kept pace with the Lions, 19-19.
“This is a learning experience, and we’ll come out better for it,” he said.
Boys
The boys headed into a district tournament on the high of a win, after topping the Ferndale Golden Eagles 70-63 Monday, Feb. 10.
“We started off sluggish, on our heels,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said on Feb. 10. “We needed to play our style of defense. They were just overthinking it.”
Anacortes allowed the Golden Eagles to score 42 points in the first half.
In the second half, the Seahawks held Ferndale to 16 points.
“That first half was uncharacteristic for us,” Senff said. “We got back to our style of play in the second half.”
Kaeden Flynn finished with 24 points for the Seahawks.
Chase Cornett finished with 14 points and Michael Aggergaard with 11 points.
“I thought Flynn and Cornett really bought into what we needed to do,” Senff said.
Flynn saw some openings in Ferndale’s defense and took advantage of those for a solid night on the offensive end.
“It was a good win,” Senff said. “You want to be playing better at the end of the year, and we are.”
Then, it was off to the bi-district tournament.
A scorching start helped the Anacortes boys’ basketball team move on in the bi-district playoffs Thursday, Feb. 13, after a clash with a county opponent.
Cornett scored a season-high 23 points, Grayson Eaton added 13 points, and the Seahawks beat Sedro-Woolley 66-55 in a loser-out game.
Anacortes jumped out to a lead in the first quarter. The Seahawks led 34-10 at the end of that frame.
“Their focus and intensity in the first quarter was amazing,” Senff said of his players. “We had our biggest quarter of the year. … I think we shot about 80%, and defensively we were in tune.”
Cornett led the way, surpassing the 21 points he scored a few games ago.
“In the last five or six games, he’s been active around the rim. He’s been solid and his effort has been 100% at all times. He’s relishing the moment,” Senff said.
Cameron Berow added 10 points for the Seahawks.
Senff said the Cubs made it a competitive game.
“They did a good job battling back,” he said.
In their second district game Saturday, Feb. 15, the Anacortes team lost to Mountlake Terrace 51-50.
A 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Mountlake Terrace Hawks the win in the Bi-District 2A Tournament game.
“It was a grind game. Both teams had a defensive mindset. Offensively, there was no flow,” Senff said. “We put ourselves in a situation where we could have won, and should have won … in a low-scoring game like that in the playoffs, you have to execute. You have to play defense.”
Cornett scored 15 points for Anacortes and Eaton added 12.
