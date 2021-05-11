The Anacortes boys golf team finished its season with a seven-team match Thursday, May 6.
Anacortes was led by Freddy Depaola, who shot a 99. Teammate Bruce Gaddie finished with a 101 followed by Rowan Tull (102), Coleman Goss (114) and Derek Betts (122).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.