Boys tennis duo heads to state May 21, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Anacortes’ Matthew Rutz poses for a portrait Monday in Anacortes. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last fall, Matthew Rutz and Sawyer Nichols took third in the doubles division at the boys tennis district tournament, earning them an alternate slot for the state competition.Due to scheduling for boys tennis, that means the pair had to wait until the spring before it found out if it would be going to the tournament.Both boys and girls tennis teams will compete at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle this weekend.Rutz and Nichols were able to take one of the spots and will compete starting May 26 against a team from Pullman.Updates will be at goanacortes.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man killed in collision on 12th Street Bob's Chowder Bar closed after fire City of Anacortes approves plan for water treatment plant demolition Police arrest two after finding them with drugs, gun in public restroom Volunteers rescue owlet in Anacortes Community Forest Lands COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.