Anacortes High School's Brock Beaner was a force on the field for his football team.
The hard-nosed, hard-running sophomore running back who was an absolute menace for opposing defenses is the Skagit Valley Herald Offensive Football Player of the Year.
"I didn't mess around going into this year," Beaner said of preparing for the season. "I didn't wait. It was a really fun year. I just wish we could have gone farther."
Beaner finished the season with 167 carries for 1,308 yards, an average of 7.8 yards per rush. He also had 11 receptions for 130 yards and finished with 19 touchdowns.
"I just kind of knew we were going to run for a lot of yards because our (offensive) line was just so dominant ...," he said. "There were holes you could drive a semi-truck through. The line was really confident. And our wide receivers really opened up the run game because of how good they were."
Beaner, who was the Northwest 2A Conference Offensive MVP, was a major cog in an Anacortes football machine that finished 9-2 after a 10-7 loss to North Kitsap in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game.
"We knew we were going to be good this year, but I don't think we knew just how good we were going to be and how far we were going to go," he said.
"We were really all just family. We had each other's back. We wanted to bring winning football back to Anacortes, like it once was. That was our main goal."
When it came to running or catching the ball, Beaner it didn't matter what he was asked to do, saying he would do whatever it took to help his team win.
"Brock is 6-foot-1 and about 180 pounds, which is very solid for a high school running back," said Anacortes coach Justin Portz, who was the Northwest Conference Coach of the Year. "But what really helps him stand out is the combination of speed, strength and physicality he displays as a football player."
Portz said Beaner is adept at running through defenders, though with speed that has him running the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds he can also run away from would-be tacklers.
"That makes him one of the fastest high school athletes in the state, so all he needs is a little bit of space and nobody is going to catch him," Portz said. "He is very gifted physically; a combination of good genetics and an incredible work-ethic have produced one of the state’s top athletes."
A misdirection play was Beaner's favorite as it nearly always resulted in a big gain.
"It was sort of like a reverse," he said. "I probably got something like 40 yards a carry on that play. It was fun."
While in the past he played quarterback and wide receiver, Beaner said running back is the offensive position that fits him best.
"I was not surprised by the season that Brock had," said Portz. "We saw what he was capable of when he was in the game offensively last season. He was extremely electric when he touched the ball, and as a staff we were very excited about him coming into this season."
And next season?
"I am so looking forward to it," Beaner said. "I'll be ready to go."
Portz certainly knows that.
"He is one of the hardest workers in our entire program," he said. "He is already one of the best running backs and linebackers in the state, and his goals to get stronger and faster this offseason should cause some restless nights to opposing coaches.
"He never misses offseason workouts, never takes a rep off in practice and will do anything that is asked of him to help the team. He is one of the most humble and respectful young men you will meet."
