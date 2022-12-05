svh-202212xx-sports-Lindsay-Brown-1.jpg
Anacortes’ Lindsay Brown poses for a portrait Thursday at the Fidalgo Pool in Anacortes.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Lindsay Brown's final season of high school swimming ended the same way the first one did — with a trip to the Class 2A/1A State Championships. 

The Anacortes senior capped her final year of high school competition with a pair of second-place state finishes in individual events as well as swimming a leg on a state championship relay team.


