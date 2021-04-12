The Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department is hosting sports events for kids in the coming months.
Registration is open now for a youth flag football team.
The sport is coached by Anacortes High School players and coaches, with an emphasis on learning the game. Cost is $65, and the season runs May 11 to June 10. The program is open for those in first through sixth grade.
Pee wee baseball, for children ages 4 to 6, starts June 2. Spaces fill up quickly and registration is open now.
Young players will learn the fundamentals of baseball, like throwing, catching and running. Each player receives a shirt. Cost is $25.
Registration and information: anacortesparksandrecreation.sportsites.com
