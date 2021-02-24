Runners ended up mud-splattered running snow-lined routes, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the Anacortes High School cross country team Wednesday, Feb. 17, when it took on Oak Harbor for its first official conference meet of the season.
“Words can not describe it,” said Coach Brad Templeton, about students competing again after months of delays to the sports season. “It’s so fun to be out here.”
He said this season seems more special than others because of everything going on in the world. The students, who haven’t attended in-person school since March, are thrilled to be out and socializing with each other, he said.
On Feb. 17, Anacortes runners led the pack for both the girls and boys.
“The kids were nervous because Oak Harbor is a bigger school, but I think it went well,” Templeton said.
The Anacortes girls won 19-42, and the boys won 16-47.
Jessica Frydenlund finished first for the girls with a time of 12 minutes, 17 seconds. Frydenlund is the top runner for the girls this year, but the whole group is strong, Templeton said. The second-place girl runner at the race was Adrienne Root of Oak Harbor, with a time of 12:52. The other runners placing in the top five were junior Caitlin Brar (13:25), sophomore Abigail Goodwin (13:28) and freshman Casey Lemrick (13:35), all of Anacortes.
On the boys’ side, the first finisher for the meet was Alek Miller (10:55), who is one this year’s stand-out AHS boy runner, along with fellow senior Blake Martens, Templeton said.
Martens finished the race fourth (11:03.6), just behind Michael Hanrahan (11:02) and Ryan Horr (11:03), both juniors. Rounding out the top five was Oak Harbor’s Cooper Billiter (11:08).
The team has been able to participate in practice in some form since Oct. 5, but the official season didn’t start until last week, Templeton said.
This year’s seniors are Miller, Martens, Ayden Swain, Hunter Berard, Lily Carter, Olivia Feist, Abigail Hogge and Kaitlin Lang.
The team will travel to Sedro-Woolley for a meet today.
