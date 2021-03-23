A shortened cross country season didn’t stop student athletes from coming home with some top prizes this year.
In fact, coach Brad Templeton said this was one of the most rewarding seasons he’s ever coached.
“There were obvious challenges due to COVID as well as several challenges that were not so obvious,” he said in an email. “The kids and coaches alike dealt effectively with both, made the long term commitment (the core of our team has been running together now since early October) to improve and support one another in that endeavor. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about. It was very telling that Anacortes was one of the very few schools in our conference whose numbers actually were larger than last year and did not contract during the pandemic. We had a lot of grit.”
Several things stood out for Templeton this year, including the runners setting personal records and the teams placing high in the conference championship. The girls won and the boys placed second against strong competitor Sehome.
Templeton recalled how smiles were evident in October, when the team first came together, months after a normal season would have started.
The booster club representatives and parents went out of their way to support the students, cheering and making the students feel comfortable, even though anxiety was high because of COVID-19 and masks were required on the course.
Eight seniors will graduate this year, from a team of 41. They are: Ayden Swain, Alek Miller, Hunter Berard, Blake Martens, Olivia Feist, Kaitlin Lang, Abigail Hogge and Lily Carter.
If COVID-19 regulations allow, Templeton said he anticipates growth of the program next year, with high scores coming from both the boys and girls.
“Our varsity squads are both currently ranked very high in the state,” he said in the email.
Both the girls and boys are only losing a few seniors apiece, he said. Top girl runner Jessica Frydenlund is a sophomore this year.
“I expect both squads will be tough to beat next year,” Templeton wrote.
