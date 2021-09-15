Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The cross country team, seen here this spring, is one of the biggest in years, according to Coach Brad Templeton.
The cross country team is back on the trails, and it’s one of the biggest teams Anacortes High School has seen in years, according to Coach Brad Templeton.
Some other teams are still struggling to recoup numbers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so Templeton said it’s going to be a little while until he has an idea of how the season will play out.
“Last season was significantly shortened,” he wrote in an email. “Looking forward to a full season this year to see how far the kids can develop and lower their race times. Looking forward to getting back to some of our traditions. Looking forward to competing at some of the fun invitational meets we have gone to in the past and looking forward to a postseason.”
Some key team members this year on the boys side are Travis Laisure, Michael Hanrahan, Parker Mong, Ethan Miller, John Fritz Von Hagel, Zack Harris and Wolfie Stroschein. Key returners on the girls’ side are defending state champion Jessica Frydenlund, Caitlin Brar, Abbie Goodwin, Casey Lemrick and Carolyn Chambers.
A lot of freshman and younger runners also turned out this year, Templeton said in the email.
Dylan Willingham, a freshman, and seniors Ally Cutter and Livy Gates are new this year, and all look “like they all are capable of making contributions at the varsity level,” Templeton wrote.
No matter what happens, it feels great to be back at the sport, he said.
“Any day I have the opportunity to be around our team is a good day,” he wrote.
