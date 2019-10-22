A costume party aims to help young engineers in Anacortes continue participating in robotics programs.

The second annual Ghouls and Gears Gala is a fundraiser and auction for the Anacortes Robotics Booster Club.

The adults-only evening includes dinner, a complimentary drink, live and silent auctions and more.

It starts with the silent auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed, 100 Commercial Ave. Dinner and live auction start at 7 p.m. Tickets available at \charityauction.bid/ghoulsandgearsgala, at Watermark Book Co. or via mail to ARBC Auction, P.O. Box 1952, Anacortes, WA 98221.

Tickets are $45 a person or $85 a couple.

