Anacortes student athletes have been busy preparing for the new season ahead of Thursday’s start of school.
Matches and meets start this week. Read more about the fall sports teams in the Sept. 11 issue of the Anacortes American.
AHS will not field a varsity football team this year. It is taking a year off from the program to help grow the team and prevent injuries to young players.
The girls soccer team competes in a jamboree at 5 p.m. Thursday against Oak Harbor and then hosts Lynnwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Sammamish at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. The girls travel to Meridian to play at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
The boys tennis season kicks off with two matches at home. The first is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, against Lakewood, and the second is at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, against Sedro-Woolley. The boys will travel to Bellingham to play at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Volleyball will compete in a jamboree at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Burlington-Edison and then host Coupeville at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The girls swim team’s first meet is at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
The first cross country invitational is 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sehome.
