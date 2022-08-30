Fall sports are starting back up for Anacortes High School.
The Anacortes varsity volleyball team will take part in a jamboree at 4 p.m. Thursday at Burlington-Edison, though results don’t contribute to the teams’ overall seasons. Then, it will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Blaine and then 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at La Conner. The girls will host Nooksack Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, and then play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Sedro-Woolley.
Football kicks off with a home game at 7 p.m. Friday. Up next, the team plays at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Port Angeles and then 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Archbishop Murphy.
The girls soccer team starts its season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Oak Harbor. Then, it will host Lynden Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and Burlington-Edison at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. It will play at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Ferndale.
The boys tennis team will host Burlington-Edison at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, then head to the Sehome Doubles Invite at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The team hosts Oak Harbor at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, plays at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Mount Vernon and plays at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Ferndale.
The girls swim team will take part in a Northwest Conference relay at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and then face Burlington-Edison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, both at the Skagit Valley YMCA, and then host Lynden at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lynden.
The cross country team will start its season with an invitational against several teams at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Sehome. Then, it will face off with Lakewood, Bellingham and Nooksack Valley at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Lakewood.
