Seahawks players wrapped up spring sports last week and are moving into their third and final sports season of the year.
The next several weeks are dedicated to what are traditionally winter sports: bowling, basketball, boys swimming and boys tennis.
Bowling kicked things off first, with a match on Monday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, the girls play at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Lanes in Mount Vernon, which is serving as the team’s home bowling alley this season. Then, the team plays again at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, May 20, again at its home lanes in Mount Vernon.
The boys basketball team plays at 7:15 p.m. Monday, May 17, in Oak Harbor.
Boys tennis hosts Burlington-Edison at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, and then plays at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, in Oak Harbor.
The girls basketball team has its first game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at home against Oak Harbor.
Boys swimming starts off with a meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Oak Harbor.
