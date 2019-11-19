After falling one game short of state, coach Kelsey Swapp said her volleyball team is already looking strong for next year.
“I felt great about the season,” she wrote in an email. “My players worked hard and are getting better each day. We stayed positive through some tough losses.”
The team made it to districts and won three games, but finished just short of making it to state.
“My team was peaking at the right time,” Swapp said in her email. “They were playing consistent during districts and I felt we were in the best place we could be as a team. The competition was tough. Blaine came out strong in the play-in game. We were losing 10-18 in the first set and came back and won the set. That set the tone on how were going to play during districts. We were going to come out and never give up.”
There were plenty of achievements this season. The Seahawks finished with a record of 5-8 in league and 8-11 overall. Aynslee King earned 11 solo blocks against Squalicum, the team won a tournament in Quincy, as well as beating Archbishop Murphy, and three players on the team had double-digit kills, Swapp said in her email.
The biggest challenge for this year was realizing the team didn’t have to hit the ball the hardest every time to get a kill.
Five seniors will graduate and move on this year, but more than half the team will return next year.
“I am excited about what next year’s team will be able to do,” Swapp wrote.
