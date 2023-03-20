Davis Fogle found the bottom of the basket often this past season for the Anacortes High School boys' basketball team.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard had a big impact in his first season both with the Seahawks and in the Northwest Conference.
He was player of the year in the 16-team conference, averaging 24.6 points per game, the second highest in Skagit County.
"I felt confident about the year I was going to have," he said. "My goal was to average around 25 points."
Now, Fogle has been named the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Basketball Player of the Year.
Anacortes coach Brett Senff had high praise for Fogle.
"He's a once-in-a-lifetime type of player — a kid that is determined, aggressive, puts the time in, is a 6-foot-5 point guard that can score it, has handles, a play-maker," Senff said.
Fogle is coachable, and his attitude revolves around his desire to win.
"It doesn't matter where, who, when, he wants to win," Senff said. "I'd rather have that attitude than any other attitude."
For Fogle, the season reflected his work during the off-season.
"All that extra work I did really showed in my play this year," he said. "And that extra work also showed when I faced tough defenses and the ups and downs that brought."
Facing a barrage of gimmicky defenses as opposing teams attempted to slow him down, Fogle relied on the skills he honed as well as those of his teammates.
"I knew I could score, but so did the other teams," he said. "They scout you and throw different things at you. Even when your shot is not falling, you still have to be able to help your team in different ways."
Such as getting the ball to his teammates.
"My teammates were certainly one of the main reasons for my success and our overall success as a team," he said. "That and our coaching staff."
Fogle has shown a particular knack for offensive production. Whether it's shooting from behind the arc or driving to the hoop for a dunk, he has an affinity for scoring.
"He's unbelievable. Just the way he can contort his body to get a shot off no matter if it's in the lane or if he quick dribbles and pulls a deep three," Senff said.
Fogle said it's clear that the team can take on anyone and never backed down.
"As a team, we really strived for that sort of chemistry," he said. "We wanted to just go out and play as hard we could and just play well together. That really led to our success."
Fogle is in full prep mode for next season. He plays basketball year-round and said he's watching the game when he isn't playing.
His connection with basketball started when he first dribbled a ball as a 5-year-old.
"Basketball really became my passion in about the third grade," Fogle said.
He strives for perfection on the court and has particular aspects of his game he wants to improve.
"I definitely want to get stronger," he said. "And I want to improve my defense."
The coach echoed those sentiments.
"His area of growth needs to be his defensive end," Senff said. "... He's the kid who puts the time in and wants things beyond high school basketball, and he is very driven. One of the most driven kids I have ever seen on the court, and we've had some good ones."
Fogle said he wants to see the Seahawks win a state championship.
"That is what we are all focused on," he said. "I definitely want to win a gold ball before my career is over."
