When they were freshmen, the seniors of this year’s Anacortes High School football team learned a lot about loss. Their team went 0-8 for the season.
Then, because so few upperclassmen signed up, the school decided to drop its varsity team completely during their sophomore year. They left their conference and played as a JV team. When they were juniors, the pandemic kept them in a short season with no fans, no band and no cheers.
Along the way, though, they learned about some other things — like perseverance, camaraderie and finding energy within their team.
This year, as seniors, things are different. They haven’t yet returned to their conference.
But this team is winning. Big.
Most important, according to their coach, is they’re having a great time and building teams of the future.
Here and now
The AHS Seahawks are 6-1 right now, following another win Friday, Oct. 15, against the Cedarcrest Red Wolves 34-10.
Anacortes led 14-0 to start the game, but two second-quarter interceptions gave Cedarcrest a short field. The score at halftime was 14-10.
Anacortes cleaned up and controlled the second half.
Seahawks running back Jake Schuh finished with 267 yards rushing with two touchdowns.
Quarterback Rex Larson completed 13 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Hayden John caught all of Larson’s touchdown passes and finished with seven catches for 125 yards.
Winning is great, but the overall feel of the season is better than any record, head coach Justin Portz said.
“The best part is really just being back and it feeling like a normal football season,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like football without the community, the band playing the fight song and the cheerleaders.”
Portz said he can feel the energy coming from his team as they head out onto the field.
“It’s fun to be out here,” said Schuh, a senior and the team captain. He’s been on the squad all four years and said he’s seen the team double in size.
“There is a great camaraderie on our team,” Schuh said.
Senior Lucca Dumas said this group has seen a lot of growth — more like a family than just a team.
“We’ve come a long way,” seniors John Nesset said.
Larson, a sophomore, called the team “a brotherhood.”
“We do everything we can to win on Friday, but more than that, there is the accomplishment of just getting better,” he said.
Larson said he looks forward to experiencing growth in the program.
“We are going to be as big as we can be and as committed as we can be,” he said.
A dream job
Portz stepped into the head coach role this year after serving as an assistant coach under Chris Hunter.
Portz played one year of college ball at Shasta College in California. After he joined the Navy, he worked as an assistant coach on a couple football teams in California. Then, he moved to Washington and got involved in youth football here.
He was the first coach that Hunter brought onto the staff and said he’s honored to move into the top spot this year.
“This is my dream job,” he said, adding that he has the best coaching staff in the state.
Portz remembers when he joined the coaching staff in 2018. The coaches showed up for an early morning weight training session. The only player to show up was Jake Schuh.
Now, the weight room is full on Saturday mornings, and the boys look forward to working out.
Part of the change came from putting emphasis on the players, not just the game, Portz said. The coaches get to know the players and support them as individuals. Once there is a bond and trust between player and coach, it can move into football, he said.
“There’s a respect to it, and that’s the sort of program we are building here,” Portz said.
Wins and losses aren’t as important as making sure everyone is having a good time and making memories on the field, Portz said.
“It’s more important that we have 60 kids out here really excited about football,” he said. “We’re just excited to be out and playing games.”
This is the biggest team in many years — so much so that there weren’t enough equipment sets to outfit all of the 62 players who signed up.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Portz said.
Compare that to 2018, when only 18 students suited up for varsity games and the football team had less than 30 total.
Now, students hear how much fun football can be, and they want to be part of it.
“Other teams are well-coached, and they are winning games, but I don’t know that anyone is having as much fun as we are,” Portz said.
The program also now has a strong connection with younger football teams in Anacortes. The PeeWee programs, where Portz first coached some of his top players now, help build that love of the sport.
Portz encourages his players to stop by when they see the young players practicing and offer them a supportive word.
“There is no ‘us’ and ‘them,’” Portz said. “We are Anacortes football.”
Building up younger players will keep the Anacortes football program strong for years to come, he said.
Next steps
Logistically, this year had some challenges left from its rebuild years and the pandemic.
The Seahawks left the Northwest 2A conference in 2019 when it lacked having enough upperclassmen to safely play at the varsity level. The team members played other independent teams as a JV squad.
As its strength and numbers grew, the school requested to rejoin the conference. But COVID-19’s impact on sports across the WIAA cause the league to leave everyone in their current spot.
As an independent team, Anacortes has been facing a lot of 3A teams from the Seattle area instead of its normal rivals in this area.
While the team is winning, its independent status means postseason play, which is built around conferences, is very unlikely.
But there are still a few games left this season to focus on, Portz said.
The Northwest 2A Conference is the toughest in the state, so Portz said he looks forward to continuing to build this program and rejoin the conference next year.
Meanwhile, he hopes his players hold onto memories made as a team and keep them forever.
“They won’t remember the score of the game from Friday night, but they will remember the names of their teammates and their coaches and the times that they had,” Portz said. “This is something that I think will stick with them for the rest of their lives.”
