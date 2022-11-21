The Anacortes High School football team fell for only the second time this season Friday, Nov. 18. The 10-7 loss, to North Kitsap, came during the state tournament and ended the Seahawks' season.
The team, which didn't compete at the varsity level in 2019, finished the season 9-2.
"If you play or coach sports long enough it’s going to break your heart eventually and that game will sting for a bit," coach Justin Portz said in an email.
The Anacortes squad worked hard, but couldn't overcome illness that had plagued it all week, Portz said. About 30% of the Anacortes roster was out all week with illness and many of the players couldn't make it to the game, while others took to the field while not at their best.
"I’m proud of the players for battling through it, there’s not a tougher group of players in the state," Portz said.
Lots of credit also goes to North Kitsap, which showed up and played hard, he said. The Vikings had five interceptions and recovered one fumble.
Portz said his team had trouble finding its rhythm early on, but the defense came out strong. Brady Beaner was able to knock down a pass on a third-and-goal, meaning the Vikings had to kick a field goal instead, Portz said. Beaner also had seven catches for 84 yards.
At halftime, the team talked about executing its plays and everyone focusing on their roles The Seahawks came back strong in the second half, on both sides of the ball, Portz said. While North Kitsap's defense was strong, so was Anacortes' defense, he said.
The defense held the North Kitsap squad to only one first down and 20 total yards in the second half, Portz said. That's enough to win a game, but the Anacortes team couldn't quite get there, he said.
"With our entire roster devastated with the flu, I’m just proud of everyone for leaving it all on the field," he said.
Brock Beaner played, though sick, and carried the ball 22 times for 134 yards and one touchdown, the Seahawks' only score.
"It seemed like he was in on every tackle on defense," Portz said.
Hayden John had six catches for 105 yards and Brady Beaner did an excellent job, Portz said.
"Those guys also played the entire game on defense basically shutting down North Kitsap’s passing attack and they also never came off the field," Portz said.
Illness also meant junior varsity players jumped in at the last minute to start, Portz said. Aidan Turnage was one of those players.
"I’m super proud of him and all of the others who just gave everything they had Friday night," Portz said.
It was a rough ending to a great season, Portz said. This team had shown it can play with anyone, and a different outcome Friday could have meant a trip to the state semifinals, he said.
The success of this team can be attributed to these players "buying into the culture and leaving their legacy on Anacortes football," Portz said.
"Our program culture started with love, trust and respect and that’s been the focus all season," he said in his email. "We have a group of players and coaches who have formed relationships, built friendships and made memories that will last a lifetime. We also focus a lot on having fun. Football is a game played by young men and we play it because it’s fun so we never lose sight of that here at Anacortes. We play the game the same way it was played in the backyard or playground because that’s football in its purest form and that’s what brings kids to want to come out and be a part of our program."
There are 17 seniors on the roster this year, though coaches only expected 10 after last season. Portz said it shows what this program is like that seven students would come out to play football for their senior year.
Portz said he is especially proud of the senior class.
"They’ve passed the torch to a talented and motivated group of young men who are focused on a return trip to the playoffs next year," he said.
A strong group of players will return next year and the junior varsity squad lost only two games this season.
"We had the top offense and defense in our conference this year and returning most of our skill position players gives us a head start going into the 2023 season," he said in the email.
Another shoutout this year needs to go to the support from the community, Portz said. People showed up and filled Seahawk Stadium, including a group that donated so the school could rent bleachers for the first-ever home playoff game at AHS.
"The scores of the games will fade with time but the memories of playing a game they love with their teammates in front of a packed home crowd with their friends and families in the stands will last their lifetime," Portz wrote.
As for next year, the weight room is open and the "2023 football season is on the clock," he said.
