As the Seahawks left the field at Anacortes High School after their homecoming game Friday night, they had just completed their sixth win of the season. It was also their 14th win in a row after a 9-1 season last year.
While no small feat for any team, those victories come just four years after the team went 0-8 and three after it took a break from having a varsity squad.
"Anacortes football is back," said quarterback Rex Larson, a junior. "It's something you can be proud of and count on every Friday night."
Senior Chase Moehl, left tackls and defensive end, said the team is of a caliber Anacortes hasn't seen in a long time.
"There is something special going on here, and that's going to continue," he said.
As the team goes into its second half of the season, coach Justin Portz said the focus can't be on games down the road.
"We are taking it week by week," he said.
Last week, ahead of its game with Sehome, the team was ranked No. 5 in the state by an Associated Press poll. New rankings had not been released by publication time.
At Friday's game, Brock Beaner and Brady Beaner each rushed for two touchdowns. Brock Beaner had 160 yards rushing on 16 carries, while Brady Beaner had 55 yards on four carries.
Larson threw for 238 yards, including a touchdown pass to Carson Portz to account for the Seahawks' other touchdown. Hayden John led the team in receiving with six catches for 98 yards.
Portz said as the season goes on, his promise is not necessarily victory but that games will be enjoyable for both players and crowds.
"The key for us is to stay healthy. We're gonna finish strong, he said. "I don't know what our record will end up being. I just know we're having a ton of fun. We're hoping to make the playoffs and make this season as long as possible."
After a dismal couple of years, the story of Anacortes football could have gone a lot of ways, Portz said. With a change in culture, an emphasis on fun, support and love, Portz said the excitement around the team (and its numbers) have continued to grow.
In 2018, when the team went 0-8, there were 28 players, but injuries meant no more than 18 suited up for any game. With 11 on the field for each play, that required some players to play both offense and defense.
Last year, the squad had doubled to 56 players.
This year, those numbers have grown again, to 74. Now, the problem isn't suiting up enough players; it's making sure there are enough pads, helmets and safety equipment for everyone.
The team found plenty and didn't have to share within players, but a national equipment shortage made things a little tricky earlier in the school year, Portz said.
The players say much of their success can be attributed to a culture change on the field and a coaching staff that is leading from a position of respect and support.
"They are great examples to every one of us," Larson said.
After its winless year in 2018, the team stepped back from varsity in 2019. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic limited the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and the team was not allowed to immediately rejoin the Northwest Conference.
This year, it is making its triumphant return to the conference and playing teams from around here, instead of independent teams across the state.
"It's the best conference for 2A in the state," Moehl said. "We've got a pretty special team here."
Growing up, the boys watched Anacortes struggle in taking on these other conference teams, Larson said. They go out each week hoping to turn that around without getting swept up in talks of facing tougher teams down the line, he said.
"You just put your head down and go to work every day," Moehl said.
It feels great to be back in the conference, Portz said. The boys now see players on the field that they've played against in other sports for years, he said.
Closer games also mean a bigger turnout of Anacortes fans, which always helps play on the field, Moehl said.
The crowd from Anacortes in Sedro-Woolley two weeks ago rivaled those from the host squad, he said.
"It got us hyped," he said. "It was like a college game. I've never been in an atmosphere like that. Without them, we wouldn't have the same energy on the field."
The crowd definitely contributes to success of the team, said Max Olson, a senior center.
"As they get louder and have more energy, it brings us up, as well," he said.
Much of that is attributed to the fact that Anacortes is a fun team to watch — and not just because it's winning, Portz said. It's also because the team works well together and has a good time playing.
"It's a blessing to watch our community show up week after week and continue to support us," Larson said.
Portz also lauded the local youth football program because it builds cohesiveness. Many players on this year's Seahawks squad have been playing together for almost a decade, he said.
Larson said he watched football with his family when he was growing up and enjoyed it so, when he was 8, he joined a youth league.
"We've been together our whole lives," he said.
Larson noted that another factor helping the team's success is the high school's weight room, which was updated and improved during renovations at the school that finished in early 2020. Many sports at the school have started using it, and it is definitely making the football team stronger, he said.
Olson said the team also has great communication skills and a strong knowledge of the game.
When a new play is introduced at practice, it only takes a few minutes for everyone to learn before they are out practicing it, he said.
"We understand what everybody else is doing," he said. "We are being the best team we can be and holding each other accountable."
Success doesn't come from what happens out on the field on Friday nights, Portz said. It comes from behind-the-scenes work, building team culture and skills.
He said many schools and coaches have specific systems they run, no matter who their players are. He and his coaching staff try to adjust based on players' strengths. That means spreading the ball around, something Portz said he's proud of.
"There isn't one superstar; there's a really good team of athletes," he said.
