Hitting the streets will mean money for students in Anacortes this Sunday.

The fifth annual Fueling Education Fun Run is at Washington Park.

Check-in for the event starts at 8:30 a.m., the kids race starts at 9:30 a.m. for those ages 12 and younger, and the 5K starts at 10 a.m.

All proceeds from the event, which is presented by the Shell Puget Sound Refinery, go to the Anacortes Schools Foundation.

Anacortes students and teachers can participate for free with the code ASD2019 at www.databarevents.com/fuelingeducation.

For other 5K walkers and runners, admission is $10 or $15 on event day. Kids race for free.

The school with the highest percentage of the student body participating receives a $5,000 grant from Shell.

