Anacortes High School wrestlers went through stricter COVID-19 rules than many athletes did this season, but they also had experiences most wrestlers won’t have, Coach Michael Lomsdalen said.
The wrestlers, in addition to wearing masks, had to be tested for COVID-19 twice every week.
They also competed out on tennis courts and football fields, different than a normal gym setup, he said.
“These are unique opportunities that they would never get in a normal wrestling season,” Lomsdalen said. “It’s really neat to do that, to compete out in the sunshine.”
The team performed very well this season, he said. He was nervous going in, but masks and other COVID-19 precautions didn’t prove to be a problem, and the team had a “great overall season,” Lomsdalen said.
One highlight was a dual meet against Squalicum and Lynden. Anacortes had no competitors in the lower weight classes, meaning the team was starting off 24 points behind because of forfeits.
As Lomsdalen talked to his wrestlers, he talked about how the team needed to pin their opponents and bring in the most possible points.
All but one wrestler won by pin, and the last won his match by decision, so the Anacortes squad that started off behind came through to win the meet.
Of the 18-person team, Ayden Swain was the only senior. The rest of the students, including some strong competitors, should be back next year, and a strong group of eight-grade wrestlers join the high school in the fall, Lomsdalen said.
“I’m really excited about our team next year,” he said.
