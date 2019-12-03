Coach: Nate Dunham, second year
Conference: Northwest
Last year: 10-3 conference, 17-9 overall
Key returners: Lindsey South, sr., 5-10, post; Euno White, sr., 5-9, guard; Katrina Hudson, jr., 5-6, guard; Alizee Hargrove, jr., 6-1, post; Lacie Petitclerc, soph., 5-6, guard; Alina Johnson, sr., 5-10, wing; Madison Holmes, sr., 5-9, post; Riley Pirkle, soph., 5-8, guard.
Key newcomers: Erin Kennedy, fr., 5-8, forward; Camryn Kerr, fr., 5-8, forward; Cadence Lamphiear, jr., 5-7, guard; Miranda Sebastian, sr., 6-0, post; Chloe Eriksen, jr., 5-11, post.
Outlook: Dunham is looking forward to his second season coaching the Seahawks.
“Year two of a program tends to be more flexible,” he said. “Last season, we were pretty vanilla. This year, we will be looking to do more things.”
That includes making plenty of adjustments when it comes to players learning new roles.
“I really like how they are responding to the adjustments,” Dunham said. “They are learning their roles.”
South, Petitclerc and Hudson are expected to make their presence felt out on the floor.
“South was very good last year,” Dunham said. “This year, we will look for her to step up and score more on the inside.
“Lacy, for a freshman point guard a year ago, she did really good. She distributed the ball well and got plenty of experience. So her confidence should be good this season.”
Dunham also mentioned the perimeter game he saw from Hudson last year, saying that needs to continue this season.
The Seahawks will face plenty of good teams in the Northwest Conference.
“It’s the perennial powers — Lynden, Burlington-Edison, Lynden Christian,” Dunham said. “Those teams are good year end and year out.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.