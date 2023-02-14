The Anacortes High School girls basketball team boasts a better record this year than it has in recent seasons, something both the players and coach attribute to the team believing in itself.
"I think these kids believe they can beat anybody, and we see that on the court," Coach Nate Dunham said. "And they should. We have to play at our best, but we are capable of beating these teams above us. And if we don't play well, these teams are really good and they are going to beat us."
The team went into the 2A district tournament as the No. 4 seed and stands at a record of 12-9 as of Tuesday morning.
After a loss to Archbishop Murphy 57-47 in their first game of the tournament Friday, Feb. 10, the Seahawks came back to win 52-25 against Cedarcrest Monday night to stay alive in the tournament.
Up next, the girls face No. 3 Sehome at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Vernon High School. If they lose, their season is over. If they win, they play again at 7:15 p.m. Friday for another chance at the state tournament.
In their first district game, after outscoring Archbishop Murphy 15-11 in the first quarter, the Seahawks had an eight-point second quarter to fall behind.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr had 22 points, while Gessica Oliver had 10.
Against Cedarcrest, the Seahawks held a commanding 30-14 lead at halftime after outscoring Cedarcrest 18-4 in the second quarter.
Kerr led Anacortes in scoring with 16 points while Regan Hunt chipped in 10 points.
In general, this season has gone really well, said Oliver, a senior.
"This is one of the best seasons we've had in a long time," she said.
Senior Rosie Hudson said it was due to hard work.
"In the four years I've played (at AHS), we have never put this much effort and work into the game," she said.
Part of the team's success this year is playing great defense, Dunham said. They are able to pair that with a strong amount of athleticism to win games.
While they worked on their skills overall, each player also focused on skills and drills tailored to them, senior Aaliyah Hargrove said.
Success started off early, Oliver said. In their second game of the regular season, the Seahawks beat Meridian by 40 points.
"We clicked as a team, and it clicked in our heads that we can do it, we can go places," Oliver said.
Another highlight was the Tiger-Hawk game against Burlington-Edison, she said. The team didn't win, but it kept it a close game at 41-36, which is difficult against Burlington-Edison, she said.
"That was a big improvement for us," Oliver said.
Kerr, a senior who is committed to playing at Skagit Valley College next year, said a lot of that comes back to team chemistry. There are six seniors on the team, many of whom have played together since elementary school, she said.
"They understand each other really well, and they are having a fun senior year," Dunham said. "We play well when we are having fun."
This senior group makes up a large part of the varsity team. There are also one junior and a few sophomores, but the seniors will leave a hole when they graduate, Dunham said.
"There will be a lot of spots that need to get filled by the next generation of kids coming through," he said.
