As fall sports start and winter athletes prepare for their season, the girls bowling team has already kicked off competition and is looking for additional members.
The bowling season is in its third week now, but it’s also “just getting started,” coach Teresa Syms said in an email.
She expects more girls to join after their respective fall seasons are over, but some sports are still playing. Between that and illness, Syms said she doesn’t know exactly how many girls will be on the team this year. She hopes for five or maybe six, which would mean she has enough for a complete varsity team.
The team’s first meet against Bellingham was canceled because Bellingham had a new coach and not enough time to practice before the meet, Syms said in her email.
The Seahawks went to Lynwood to play Jackson in a meet Wednesday, but only two bowlers were available to go.
The team has a full schedule this year, with 17 meets. The team practices at the high school most days, practicing drills. When time allows, they also practice at Riverside Lanes in Mount Vernon.
The team competed Monday, but results were not available at press time.
Up next, they compete at 3:15 p.m. at Meridian (Mount Baker Lanes), then host (at Riverside Lanes) Seattle Prep at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, and Bellingham at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
