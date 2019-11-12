The Anacortes High School girls cross country team earned an eighth-place finish this weekend at the 2A state championship.

The best Anacortes runner was Caitlin Brar, a sophomore, who finished the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 56 seconds, and placed 28th.

Freshman Jessica Frydenlund finished 41st (20:24.20), senior Jenny Hanson finished 59th (20:47.50), junior Abigail Hogge finished 97th (21:52.5), junior Olivia Feist finished 110th (22:06.8), sophomore Micah Apple finished 124th (22:30.5) and freshman Ellie Feist finished 132nd (22:40.20).

For the boys, Anacortes junior Alek Miller finished 29th with a time of 16:34.90.

— American staff report

More from this section

Load comments