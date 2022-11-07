The Anacortes High School girls cross country team had a perfect regular season this year, taking the top spot at each meet it attended.
They took that winning energy to the 2A State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, and walked away with a second-place finish for the second year in a row.
During the race at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, Anacortes placed second behind Sehome with 62 points to Sehome's 54. The third-place team was Ellensburg with 118 points.
This is the second consecutive year Anacortes has finished second to Sehome at the state meet.
Several of the girls were sick but still put everything they could into the race, coach Brad Templeton said in an email.
"They just came up short against a very good Sehome team," he said.
The girls also had a lot of opportunities to bond with each other and interact as a team in a way they don't normally get to during the regular season, he said.
In the lead for Anacortes was senior Jessica Frydenlund, who finished in 18 minutes, 23.8 seconds, just three seconds behind winner Logan Hoffstee of East Valley High in Spokane.
In 2021, Hofstee finished second to Frydenlund.
Other Anacortes runners placed sixth (junior Carolyn Chambers, 19:20.8), 11th (junior Casey Lemrick, (19:44.8), 21st (senior Abigail Goodwin, 20:03.7), 48th (sophomore Dylan Willingham, 20:58.8), 52nd (freshman Lucy Lemrick, 21:11.2) and 73rd (freshman Emily Pianetta, 21:50.7).
Although some freshmen ran at the state meet this year, like Lucy Lemrick and Pianetta, many of the Seahawks were on last year's state meet team.
The younger girls (and Frank Peterson, the boy who competed this year) are also likely to be there again next year, Templeton said.
"It was a learning experience for them that we hope to capitalize on next year," he said.
At a practice last week, the freshmen admitted that they were excited but nervous to be heading to state.
As the girls set out for the state meet, the school gathered out front to send them off.
Each member of the team ran through a tunnel of cheering students to their waiting vans that would take them on to Pasco. Several fire trucks also accompanied them out of town, with lights and sirens, as did School Resource Officer Jordan Kellington.
Peterson was the only Anacortes boy to go to the state meet. He finished 76th with a time of 18:01.1.
He made the trip for the first time this year, after a season that he said went really well for him.
To qualify as an individual, a runner has to place in the top 21 at a qualifying meet, he said. He placed 18th.
To help prepare for this season, Peterson ran a lot in the offseason. He said his favorite place to run in town is along the Tommy Thompson Trail.
On the girls side, this season was a good one for the team in general, Frydenlund said.
"We have been winning a lot of stuff," she said with a laugh. "Our team is super strong right now."
Templeton said it's "always fun" to have a perfect regular season.
"The girls have been so dominant over the past several years," he wrote in his email. "The season as a whole was a little different than past seasons. We’ve had the most students turn out for cross country ever at Anacortes high school and it was a challenge to manage all the different levels of fitness. If my count is correct, we had about 40 boys turn out which was just phenomenal. So much fun to get to know all the different personalities and see them interact with one another over the course of the season."
He said word is spreading about the cross country program, which offers a mix of high expectations with "a low-key family environment." Several of the student athletes said last week that cross country really does feel like a family, in a way that other sports don't.
"All the kids work hard and set their own goals so it’s both an individual and team aspect to our program," Templeton said in his email.
The format allows the young athletes to set their own goals and work hard, but not feel an immense amount of pressure, he said.
One highlight of the season was the Twilight Meet at the beginning of October at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville.
The large meet is hosted by Nike and takes place after dark, so the girls are running through a lit-up course. Several of the girls listed it as their favorite meet of the year, both because of the unique nature of the race and how the team did.
Most of the team walked away with personal records, Goodwin said. Frydenlund and Chambers took the top two spots at the meet, with Casey Lemrick also placing in the top 10.
The meet included a trophy filled with chocolate and glow-in-the-dark medals, Frydenlund said.
Another highlight of the year was the district meet, which Goodwin said didn't seem like a sure-fire victory at the end.
"Usually we know if we are going to win a meet," she said of waiting for final results at the district meet. "We were so excited because we didn't expect it."
During the meet, three Anacortes runners finished in the top five: Frydenlund, Chambers and Casey Lemrick.
Anacortes beat Sehome for the top spot, 39 to 44.
Much of the success this year can be attributed to a new racing strategy, Chambers said.
The girls focused on pushing themselves forward as a group. Running is an individual sport, but all the runners need to do well to win meets, she said.
Having a full pack of runners come in the top 10 or top 20 means the lowest points possible, which wins races, she said.
The girls have also focused on weights this year, spending more time in the weight room and increasing strength.
The girls also worked on a strategy when it came to finishing off races.
A standard cross country race is about 3.1 miles or 5 kilometers. Before this year, the girls would really push it the last 50 meters or so. This year, they started pushing hard at about 800 meters out instead.
"Basically make sure you're in the most pain as possible at the end of the race," Frydenlund said with a laugh.
Templeton said a lot of the success this year can be attributed to consistent work, especially with the girls team.
"The kids will a couple of times a week be lifting heavy in the weight room and then go spend a lot of time getting some miles in on the road," he wrote. "Then they also have to take care of all the little things that we preach all year long about repairing their bodies after harder efforts with lots rest, rehydration and refueling."
Frydenlund and Goodwin will be graduating. They have been instrumental to the success of the girls team and have offered "incredible leadership," Templeton said in his email.
The team hopes to recruit some middle school students to help fill those gaps in talent, and Templeton said he looks forward to watching some of the older girls grow into leadership roles.
"On the boys side, I am completely stoked," he said. "On paper, we could potentially have one of the better boys teams in recent years. We do graduate some kids that worked really hard and showed great example of how to succeed in a sport, but we have a lot of young kids that I know are hungry to get to a state championship level."
To help improve next year, the girls team said it would be helpful if people came to the meets and cheered on the team. It's one of the sports with the least amount of support, the girls said.
"When I pass someone cheering for me, I do have motivation to run faster," Goodwin said.
The support really helped in Pasco this year, Templeton said in his email.
"We had a ton of parents and friends of the kids come all the way over to Pasco to support everybody that was competing," he wrote. "It’s nice to know that there’s so much support for the kids."
The parents and assistant coaches this year paved the way for the team to find success, Templeton said.
