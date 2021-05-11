Like most sports, things looked different for the Anacortes High School girls golf team this year, according to head coach Scott Dickison.
“This season was unlike any other that I’ve coached in my 15 years,” he wrote in an email.
The team is young this year, with no seniors and only one junior, Lauren Gere.
“We have a really strong group of sophomores in Reagan Smith, Emma Foley and Morgan Berard,” Dickson wrote.
All 14 girls on the team improved week to week, even though they had much less practice time and fewer matches than in a normal year, he wrote.
He said he’s looking forward to next year, when all varsity golfers will return to the team.
The junior varsity squad this year was led by junior Sophia Carlson and freshman Keira Hines, Dickson said.
