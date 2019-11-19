Anacortes freshman Lindsay Brown led the way for the Anacortes girls’ swimming and diving team Saturday with two top-four finishes at the Class 2A State Meet as the Seahawks finished third as a team.
Brown finished second in the 200-yard individual medley at the King County Aquatic Center, shaving almost three seconds off her preliminary time to finish in 2 minutes, 11.98 seconds. Steilacoom sophomore Alejandra Ruppe won the event in 2:10.67.
Brown placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke; she bettered her preliminary time in that event, as well, improving on her 1:10.40 with a 1:09.16.
Anacortes scored 166 points to finish behind Liberty (Renton), which scored 268, and Sammamish’s 264.
Anacortes’ Ashleigh Merrill finished fifth in the 50 freestyle (25.37). The Seahawks’ 200 medley relay team of Lauren McClintock, Brown, Hailey Claridge and Merrill finished sixth (1:55.82). The 400 freestyle relay team of McClintock, Sabine Hambleton, Claridge and Merrill finished seventh (3:48.52).
McClintock placed eighth in both the 200 freestyle (2:05.02) and 100 backstroke (1:01.91), and Savannah Sparks placed eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:34.35).
Anacortes coach Leslie Mix said she was especially pleased to see McClintock and Sparks earn places in the finals in their individual events.
Mix said this year’s results bode well for next year. The Seahawks brought 10 athletes to state, five freshmen and five juniors.
