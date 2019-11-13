The Anacortes girls’ swimming and diving team got a pair of stellar performances from freshman Lindsay Brown during the preliminaries on Friday, Nov. 9, of the Bi-District 2A Meet.

Brown posted the fastest time in the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 10.57 seconds) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.04).

Seahawk teammate Ashleigh Merrill was second-fastest in the 100 freestyle (56.41).

The Anacortes 200-yard freestyle relay team of Brown, Fiona Watkins, Savannah Sparks and Sabine Hambleton was also second-fastest (1:46.05).

The next day, Brown won two finals as the Seahawks claimed third overall.

Brown won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:11.64 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:07.93. 

Anacortes scored 231 points to place third behind Liberty (337) and Sammamish (284).

The Class 2A State Meet will take place Nov. 15-16 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

More from this section

Load comments