In true Anacortes swim team fashion, the high school girls team is undefeated again this year.
The team, which coach Leslie Mix said is bolstered by the strong club swimming presence in town, was one win away from earning the conference title this year, as of Monday. The girls were to compete in that meet Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the girls beat Blaine, Meridian and Ferndale.
Anacortes' Sabine Hambleton won two individual events as the Seahawks earned dual-meet wins over their three Northwest Conference rivals.
Hambleton won the 200 freestyle (2:13.50) and the 100 freestyle (1:01.70).
Anacortes beat Meridian 133-6, Ferndale 122-41 and Blaine 121-31.
The Seahawks also had wins from Annaly Ellis (2:38.20, 200 individual medley), Fiona Watkins (27.62, 50 freestyle), Sam Feller (1:26.43, 100 butterfly) and Mica Gold (1:30.20, 100 breaststroke).
The Seahawks won all three relays.
"The girls have been swimming hard and working to beat their times," Mix said.
That goes for girls who are just getting used to being in the water, too, she said.
"We've had some breakthroughs," she said. "New athletes are working to get the job done."
Up next is the Northwest Conference B Championships. The meet is the last chance to qualify for districts and for state, as well as the final chance to showcase some of those swimmers who have been working hard but didn't make the postseason, Mix said. They start at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center in Bellingham.
The district tournament starts at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Fidalgo Pool in Anacortes.
Swimmers who qualify will move on to the state tournament Nov. 10-12 in Federal Way. Last year, the Anacortes team placed fourth.
Last year's team was much smaller than in previous years, and numbers are coming back, Mix said. This year, the team is at 30 swimmers. Mix said she usually hopes for 30-40.
Hambleton and Brown are co-captains this year.
Hambleton, a senior, competes in several freestyle events. She said she's been swimming for a long time, and it became clear that she is the best at freestyle.
Mix said most swimmers know their strengths, but she also likes to mix up competitors. Especially with younger swimmers, it can be the chance to find new strengths. It also keeps swimmers from being bored if they compete only in one event.
Brown, another senior, has been swimming for about 10 years. She competes mainly in the individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke.
Like many on the team, she also swims with the Thunderbird Aquatic Club. That connection with a year-round club team really helps shape young swimmers and make them ready for high school competition, she said.
It also fosters a family-like experience among the team, because many have been swimming together their entire childhood.
"The camaraderie on this team is unlike any other sport I've done," Hambleton said.
That's part of the role of a captain, Brown said. They are there to help provide opportunities for the team to connect.
That teamwork is important to victories, even though swimming is an individual sport, she said.
Competing this year as a senior has been a little bittersweet because it's exciting to get out and compete, but it's also the last year with this team, Brown said.
She is one of five swimmers on the AHS team who has already qualified for state. Brown said she has been keeping her eye on her fellow competitors in the breaststroke and is making her goal to take the top spot this year.
The dive portion of the team is also working this year, though it's a young and small team, new coach William Zottneck said.
Zottneck, who competed in collegiate diving, said he is taking the team back to fundamentals. Practicing those mechanics means the divers can execute their dives the right way.
It takes a little longer to prepare for competition that way, but creating a strong base with fundamentals is the best way to achieve success, he said.
