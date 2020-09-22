The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released new guidelines last week on what returning to sports and other activities could look like this year.
For sports to start back up at a school level, Gov. Jay Inslee would need to recommend a return to play and the state Department of Health would need to provide more guidance on safety measures required, according to a post on the WIAA website.
School leaders must also commit to bringing back sports in a safe manner, though it can start even if students are only back to school in a hybrid model, according to the post.
Coaches in bargaining agreements would also have to agree to bring back sports this year, according to the post.
“It is important that everyone from government officials, to local school leadership, work together to create an environment for education-based athletics to return,” the post states. “Not only will that provide the safest path to competition, it is the only way to allow equitable opportunities for students in all sports around the state.”
The WIAA staff and executive board is meeting regularly to assess changing conditions and orders from state leaders and consider several issues surrounding both returning to play and keeping students from being involved in extra-curricular activities, according to the post.
“The WIAA fully understands the desire to return to play,” the post states. “Education-based activities is a passion for those in our office as well as for athletic directors and coaches around the state. However, the WIAA’s top priority is the health and safety of student-participants while offering equitable opportunities to all students.”
