Despite a season shortened after one player tested positive for COVID-19, the Anacortes High School girls tennis team showed up, played hard and showed a lot of great qualities on the court, according to coach Elaina Myers.
“This is the nicest team I’ve ever coached,” Myers said. “They are kind people, smart kids and are working to learn how to play tennis the right way.”
Myers, who has coached junior varsity for years, took over as head coach for girls tennis last year. Just as last season was getting started, though, COVID-19 canceled all sports.
So this year, Myers was able to step into the official varsity leadership role for the first time.
The girls were able to play eight of their scheduled 11 matches before COVID-19 shut down the season, she said. They ended with a 5-3 record.
The winning record came even as the girls battled really tough schools.
“The girls fought hard every match,” Myers said.
Even when facing very talented teams where players practice year-round, the girls were never shut out. They won two individual matches against Squalicum, one of the best teams in the state.
One of those wins against Squalicum came from the doubles team of senior Chloe Erickson and sophomore Erin Kennedy. That win was definitely a highlight of the season, Myers said.
The other graduating seniors this year are Sydney Long, Quinn Coble, Joey Keltner, Alizee Hargrove and Sarah Weisz, who only lost one match the entire year.
Long said she felt great about the season, even though it was shortened. She was the team captain this year and really enjoyed getting to know the other girls.
“We made the best out of it,” she said.
Long has been playing since she was 3 years old, following in her tennis-playing mom’s footsteps. It wasn’t until she moved to Anacortes at the end of middle school, though, that she really got into the sport.
She said she loves that tennis is a lifelong sport and one that she can keep up with even as she graduates and moves on from AHS.
She said she was happy to have Myers come on as coach.
“She’s great for us and our program,” Long said.
This season, the team also had a lot of freshmen, who are working hard to improve their games and will be back next year, stronger than ever, Myers said.
The seniors really stepped up to help out the younger girls this year, which was indicative of how friendly and hard-working everyone was this year, Myers said.
“They loved being out there, being able to talk to each other,” Myers said. “They were with their peers, having fun and working toward a common goal.”
