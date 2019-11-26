Winter sports are gearing up. Read more about the Anacortes High School winter sports teams in our Sports Preview Dec. 4.
The girls bowling team has been playing since Nov. 12 and will next play at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Ferndale.
The girls basketball team kicks off next, with a jamboree at Sedro-Woolley Saturday, Nov. 30. Then, it will play its first official game of the season at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Stanwood High School.
The boys basketball season starts with a home game against Cedarcrest at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. District officials say they hope the game will be played in the newly renovated gym at Anacortes High School.
The boys swim and dive team starts with Northwest Conference relays at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Wrestling starts with a home meet Thursday, Dec. 12, against Burlington-Edison and Bellingham. It is one of only two home meets for the team.
