Bowling

The Anacortes High School girls bowling team stands with their coach Teresa Syms at the district tournament.

 Contributed / Teresa Syms

With one girl going on to the state tournament and another serving as an alternate, the Anacortes High School girls bowling team is having a pretty great year, coach Teresa Syms said.

While they couldn't catch Burlington-Edison as a team at the district tournament, junior Emily Cox bowled a high enough score to earn a place as an individual. Just behind her was sophomore Trinity Erickson, who will compete at state if one of the two individuals who qualified at districts cannot make it.


