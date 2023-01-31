With one girl going on to the state tournament and another serving as an alternate, the Anacortes High School girls bowling team is having a pretty great year, coach Teresa Syms said.
While they couldn't catch Burlington-Edison as a team at the district tournament, junior Emily Cox bowled a high enough score to earn a place as an individual. Just behind her was sophomore Trinity Erickson, who will compete at state if one of the two individuals who qualified at districts cannot make it.
She said she plans to be at the state tournament no matter what and to cheer on Cox and serve as her scorekeeper. State competition starts Friday in Tukwila.
Cox said she's working on focusing and tuning out other people and activity because bowling is such a mental game.
The girls started off the district tournament strong, with a season-high score for their first game, Syms said.
"It's the end of the season, but we are still breaking records for the team this year," she said.
The team placed third, but only the top team in the Northwest Conference can represent the region at state, she said. During the meet, Erickson hit a personal record of 161 points in one game.
Over the season, 10 girls competed with the team: one senior, one junior, seven sophomores and a freshman. A lot of the sophomores were on the team last year, too, Syms said. The team is growing even though there is no longer a bowling alley in town, Syms said.
The team practices fundamentals during the week at the high school, with rubber balls and pins. They go to Mount Vernon once a week to practice on lanes. The owners at Riverside Lanes have really made it possible to keep going, Syms said.
Since the district tournament, Syms, Cox and Erickson have visited the bowling alley as many days as possible, working on skills and stamina.
A normal competition during the season is two games, Syms said. At districts, it was four. At state, it will be six. It takes stamina to bowl well in that many games in a row, she said.
The team is also working on hooking the ball, so it can pick up pins that are standing split from each other. It's all about adjusting, Syms said.
Erickson said that's one of the skills she most enjoyed learning in her two years on the team. Joining this team felt a little inevitable, she said. All of her family members are bowlers, so she's been around it her entire life.
She said she's working on balance right now as she prepares as an alternate. She just got a new bowling ball, so she is working to be comfortable with that ball.
Erickson said she enjoys spending time with the team, who have running jokes, like about how they have been "robbed" by the game if the 5 pin is still standing after they throw. Early in the season, it was a push for the team to break 100 points in each game, but they now do that regularly, she said.
Cox joined the team last year after completing a bowling unit in her PE class and meeting Syms. She said she enjoys bowling, but she especially enjoys spending time with the team.
"It feels like a family," she said.
She said this year went well for the team as a whole.
"We've gotten so much better," Cox said.
The team is young and relatively inexperienced, without a bowling alley to practice in daily. Still, they kept improving, she said.
"I'm extremely proud of the team this year," Syms said. "They have improved so much from week to week, from the beginning of the season to the end."
